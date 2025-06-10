TPS Board of Education approves preliminary budget for 2025-26 school year

Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center (Skyler Cooper)
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved the district’s 2025-26 preliminary budget on Monday night.

During the board of education’s meeting, Tulsa Public School’s Chief Financial Officer Kristen Stephens presented the preliminary budget for the upcoming school year.

The budget included $795.2 million in total revenue and $722.5 million in total expenses.

Stephens said the district plans to spend $22 million less in FY 26.

During the presentation, Stephens said goals for the budget include:

  • Sustaining classroom support and staffing.
  • Investing in facilities and operations efficiency.
  • Manage post Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) funding loss.
  • Protecting fund balance and avoiding structural deficits.

The district’s school site staffing plan is the biggest single investment, Stephen’s said. Around 83% of TPS’s upcoming budget ensures availability of resources needed in the classroom such as teachers, social workers, counselors and psychologists.

