TPS Board of Education vote to hire Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson as new superintendent

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted to hire Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson as the new Superintendent of TPS..

Johnson came to be Interim Superintendent after Dr. Deborah Gist resigned to keep the district from a state takeover.

The Board voted to hire Johnson as Superintendent until June 30, 2026.

Four members of the Board voted to hire her.

Board Members Dr. Jennettie Marshall and E’lena Ashley voted against it.

Board Member Dr. Jerry Griffin abstained.

Before the vote, at the packed-out meeting, Johnson was given a standing ovation as she set out some of the things she says she’s been working hard on since she took over the job.

“We’re going to be helping all of our students who are demonstrating a critical need no matter what your race, culture, background, walk of life is because all of our students deserve an equitable opportunity to be successful,” Johnson said at the meeting.

22 people spoke out during the public comment section.

Some were backing her, saying TPS needs Johnson permanently so it can meet the demand of State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

“There’s not time for us not to have a permanent leader if we want to meet those goals and I think our Superintendent of Oklahoma needs to decide if he wants this to happen fast or not and if he does then this is what we have to do,” said Ashley Daly, the mother of a 2nd grade TPS student.

But others spoke out against Johnson, saying the search for a superintendent should continue.

“Please don’t make a mistake by naming Dr. Johnson superintendent tonight, no organization with a $750 million a year budget would think of hiring a new top administrator without doing a formal detach process, certainly not without soliciting any applications,” Larry Williamson said.

State Representative John Waldron, D-Tulsa, who was at the meeting, said he supports Dr Johnson.

“I like Johnson’s resolve and I like her long-term commitment she has experience she’s of this community she’s lived in this community and she understands our problems unlike State Superintendent Ryan Walters we ought to listen to her and not to him,” Waldron said.

Marshall, who voted against hiring Johnson, said there was a violation of rules during the executive session, as they discussed something that was already discussed.

Ashley said this sets a precedent that shows they’re not following the rules.