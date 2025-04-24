TPS holding ceremony celebrating more than 50 student’s postsecondary readiness

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) is holding a ceremony on Thursday to recognize more than 50 students who have earned postsecondary degrees, credentials, credits or internship experience.

TPS said the students are from nine different high schools and one middle school.

Tulsa Community College (TCC) will join the ceremony to recognize students earning both a high school diploma and an associates degree while attending TPS high schools.

Additionally, seven students from McLain and Memorial High Schools are the first from TPS to receive dual-degrees through TCC’s Earn a Degree, Graduate Early (EDGE) program.

Honorees also include students who are National Merit Finalists, CareerTech Education National Finalists, AP Scholars and Exemplar IB students, interns who preformed with distinction and students who have earned 45 or more college credit hours through TCC while in high school.

TPS said internship honorees have demonstrated exemplary performance in a range of fields. Intern partners include Pryer Aerospace, Tulsa International Airport, Ten-Nine Technologies, Key Elementary, Hamilton Elementary School, Domino’s Pizza, Central High School, City of Tulsa, Burger King and a participant of the Genesys Works program.

TCC’s EDGE program provides free college degrees to dual-enrolled students, opening up the opportunity to graduate with both high school and associates degrees.

Through EDGE, students from participating schools have spent the last three years completing college coursework, positioning themselves to enter a four-year university as juniors in the fall.

You can learn more about TCC’s EDGE program by clicking here.