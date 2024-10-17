TPS middle and high schools implemented new special weapon scanners for student safety

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools implemented new special weapon scanners at the entrances of all their middle schools, high schools and alternative schools to help protect student safety.

Previously, these scanners were used at school sporting events, but TPS has decided to put them at the entrances of their schools as well.

“I can say this isn’t in response to a specific incident,” said Luke Chitwood, Director of Communications at Tulsa Public Schools. “We see safety concerns across the country and we’re responding to that as a district. We’re always looking to upgrade and enhance and ensure that we have the most accurate and up-to-date measures to keep our students and team members safe.”

These scanners will look for materials that are only used in firearms and weapons, but they won’t alert for smaller things such as a lanyard or a paper clip in a student’s pocket.

Chitwood stated these new devices were instated to help keep students and staff safe during any type of situation.

“I’m a parent. I have two kids in Tulsa Public Schools. I have great confidence that my children are safe in the district, which is obviously very important to me and my family,” said Chitwood.

All students and staff will now have to go through the scanning process every day when they enter the front doors.

Chitwood explained, “So our secondary sites all have at least one unit on site. We have some flexible units that can move around for different sporting events, and board meetings. Kind of wherever we see the need.”

TPS reported that the scanners cost $16,500 per device.

“Safety is the most important thing,” said Chitwood. “We want our family and students to know that they’re safe in Tulsa Public Schools.”

TPS sent out a letter to families last month to notify them of the change to prepare students for the new scanners when they return to class after fall break.

The scanners will also continue to be used at sporting and district events.