Traffic shift set for next Monday on Elm St. project in Jenks

Jenks Elm Street widening project Courtesy: City of Jenks
By Steve Berg

The ongoing project to widen Elm Street in Jenks will have a traffic shift happening next Monday.

The City of Jenks posted on their Facebook page that, a week from today, they’re moving the northbound and southbound lanes from the east side of Elm Street, to the west side of Elm Street at 121st Street.

They’re doing that so they can work on the east side of the intersection.

It’s all part of a project to widen Elm from three lanes to five lanes between 111th Street and 131st Street.

They’ve been at it for about 6 months, and it will take about 12 more months to complete.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!