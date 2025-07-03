Traffic stop by TCSO leads to drug, gun bust

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) say a traffic stop led to them securing 16 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash and guns.

A deputy was patrolling Interstate 44 Tuesday night when they stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. The deput said they smelled marijuana when they approached it.

TCSO say the driver, Jakob Bendawald, and passenger, Logan Hall, both from Missouri, gave conflicting information for how long they were in Tulsa.

A K-9 unit was dispatched and alerted the scent of drugs on the vehicle which led to the discovery of 16 pounds of marijuana, $2,000 in cash and two handguns.

Bendawald and Hall were booked into the Tulsa County Jail for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession/receiving drug proceeds, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.