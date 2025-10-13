Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest, TSCO says

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 46-year-old Gong Zheng for trafficking marijuana, possession of drug proceeds, and possession of a controlled substance without a tax stamp on Saturday following a traffic violation.

According to law enforcement, on Saturday, around 4:30 p.m., Gong Zheng was stopped after he swerved his SUV into a deputy’s lane and almost hit the car.

The deputy stopped the car and smelled a strong scent of marijuana when she approached. After searching the car, the deputy found a trash bag filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

Gong Zheng admitted he did not have a medical card, nor did he have a license to transport marijuana.

Over 30 pounds of marijuana and $1,100 in cash were taken from the car.