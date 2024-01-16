Trash pickup impacted by weekend snow

Tulsa — Trash and recycling will take longer to remove this week after several inches of snow and extremely cold temperatures.

City of Tulsa leaders say the prolonged cold is impacting our hauler’s operations.

If your trash is missed, city leaders ask that you leave it at the curb and it will be picked up when it is safe to do so.

If your recycling is missed, you can add extra recycling outside of your cart to be picked up by crews next week.

Extra recyclables must be placed into a recyclable item such as a cardboard box.

If extra recycling is placed into a non-recyclable container, it will not be picked up.