Trial for the teen charged with McLain High School Homecoming shooting delayed

TULSA, Okla. — The trial for the teen charged with opening fire at the McLain High School homecoming football game in the fall of 2022 has been delayed until an unknown future date.

Wednesday morning, the judge presiding over the case struck the February trial date from the calendar because the defendant Niavien Golden is appealing a court order barring him from using a Stand Your Ground Self-Defense claim at his upcoming trial.

The judge ruled the trial be on hold until Golden and his attorney can have the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals hear why Golden should be allowed to argue self-defense and make a ruling on whether the court acted properly or not in denying him the right to use a self-defense claim at his trial.

Last fall, the same judge who ordered the trial be delayed ruled Golden could not use self-defense as the reason he opened fire at the game, killing Terron Yarborough and injuring three others including a 9-year-old girl. Golden and his attorney argued that the reason he opened fire at the game was because he was in the middle of a fight during the game and felt in fear for his safety.

Over the past month, Golden’s attorney has been filing the proper paperwork to appeal the barring of Stand Your Ground during Golden’s upcoming trial.

Golden is facing one count of second-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Golden, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, is being tried as an adult, and according to court records, he has not been given any bond to be out of jail since his arrest in fall 2022.