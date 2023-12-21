Tribal police attempt to arrest Okmulgee Co. jailer at work, legal stalemate ensues

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Two Okmulgee County law enforcement agencies are in a legal standoff which may have led to members of both agencies pointing guns at each other at one point on Wednesday.

FOX23 is told by multiple sources either close to the matter or who have even witnessed part of the scuffle that Muscogee Lighthorse Police attempted to arrest an Okmulgee County Criminal Justice Authority Jailer when he showed up for work Wednesday at the Okmulgee County Jail.

The arrest warrant stems from an altercation in which a jailer is alleged to have assaulted a tribal police officer during a physical fight on Monday. FOX23 is told when Okmulgee County law enforcement was not showing a willingness to pursue charges against one of their own for the fight, Muscogee Lighthorse Police filed their warrant for the jailer who is not a citizen of any tribe, and then they attempted to arrest him under their authority.

FOX23 is told when they got to the jail, tribal police were told they did not have the authority to enter the jail and were not allowed inside, and a standoff of some sort ensued between the agencies as to how to proceed.

FOX23 is told at one point some members of the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office and some members of Lighthorse Police may have had their guns drawn on each other, but that tensions were able to be cooled.

FOX23 witnessed tribal police circling the county jail on Wednesday evening hours after the incident, but we have been told the issue has physically cooled off into now a legal matter that is now up in the air. We have been told it is now a legal stalemate that needs to be sorted out.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Office told FOX23 they are in contact with the Muscogee Nation’s attorney general about how to possibly proceed, and a spokesperson for Governor Kevin Stitt’s Office said they are monitoring the situation as well.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office released a statement denying many details about the incident:

“On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance at the Okmulgee County Jail. The Okmulgee County Jail has it’s own administration and is overseen by the Okmulgee County Criminal Justice Authority. Upon arrival to the jail, there were 15-20 Muskogee Creek Nation Lighthorse tribal police present.

Tribal patrol units had blocked the roadways around the jail and parked tribal units so they blocked on-duty OCSO patrol units in their parking spots, preventing them from responding to emergency calls. The call for assistance at the jail was related to an incident that occurred inside the jail between CLH tribal police officers and jail staff. This situation was calmed, and CLH tribal police left the grounds and the prisoner being presented was accepted after all proper booking procedures were completed.

On Tuesday evening at approx. 5pm, Sheriff Rice learned that CNLH tribal police were at the Okmulgee County Jail with a TRIBAL arrest warrant for a NON-TRIBAL OCCJA Detention Officer who was involved in the altercation the previous day.

There were several phone conversations made by legal experts related to the issuance of this Tribal arrest warrant for a non-tribal citizen and the CLH was denied entry into the jail by OCCA staff. Three OCSO deputies were at their office located in the same building as the jail and observed several CNLH units circling the block and parked at the Okmulgee Library. OCSO deputies were instructed to stay inside their office and absolutely no interactions took place between the two law enforcement agencies.

Sheriff Rice maintains his deputies have been positive and professional during these above-mentioned situations. NO OKMULGEE COUNTY DEPUTIES have been arrested, and CLH has not attempted to arrest any OKMULGEE COUNTY DEPUTY. Despite misinformation provided by the media, there have been no instances of deputies and/or tribal police pointing firearms at each other.

Sheriff Rice also reminds the public that even under the McGirt ruling, the OCSO has continued to provide services to the tribal citizens of this county. The OCSO routinely takes reports from tribal victims and investigates those cases until completion or unless a tribal suspect is generated, then the report is turned over to CNLH for further investigation.

Sheriff Rice is proud of the job his deputies are doing in the field and the misinformation related to this incident is uncalled for and out of hand.”