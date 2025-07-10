Trio befriended elderly man, took his money, Sheriff’s Office says

Christopher Sutter, Monica Sutter-Winningham, James Simpson Courtesy: Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
By Steve Berg

Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three suspects Tuesday, who are accused of taking advantage of an elderly man.

The Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Christopher Seth Sutter befriended the 85-year-old victim at an area casino, after the man’s wife died last year.

They say Sutter and his mother, 55-year-old Monica Sutter-Winningham, along with 39-year-old James Everett Simpson, took around $125,000 dollars from the victim, possibly more.

All three are now facing charges of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

