OHP recovers bodies of 2 drowning victims in Muskogee County

Troopers look for 2 missing people in Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered the bodies of two drowning victims in Muskogee County.

On Monday night, four people were in a canoe that capsized near Silver Canyon RV Ranch.

OHP said two people were able to swim to shore, while a man and a girl did not make it back.

Troopers arrived this morning, aware it was a recovery effort and not a rescue. OHP said the bodies were found in 24 feet of clear water.

OHP said the four people in the canoe were all related, but the identifications are not being released yet.

Troopers are looking for two missing people in Muskogee County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers are searching for an adult male and a juvenile female near Silver Canyon RV Ranch in Muskogee County.

FOX23 is on scene, where OHP said troopers and a dive team are searching the waters.