Trucker accused of kidnapping man, arrested in Broken Arrow

Jerry Lee Newman Courtesy: Broken Arrow Police Dept.

By Steve Berg

Broken Arrow Police say a trip between a trucker and another man, who wanted to learn to be a truck driver, took an ugly turn when the trucker kidnapped him.

Police say the victim first met Jerry Lee Newman online, then met up with Newman in Kansas City, where the two left in Newman’s rig.

But instead of teaching him how to drive trucks, police say Newman started making unwanted advances and aggressively touching the victim in a sexual manner.

They say the victim tried to escape, but they say Newman kept locking the doors and threatened to hurt the man.

Newman eventually stopped his truck at the Walmart at Elm and the Creek Turnpike in B-A, and police say the victim was able to text 9-1-1 with the message “I need help”.

Police say an officer found them and arrested Newman.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!