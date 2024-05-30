TRUMP GUILTY: Oklahoma lawmakers, governor react to Trump conviction

Trump convicted of all counts Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump returns to the courtroom during his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. Jurors return May 30, 2024 to a second day of deliberations in Donald Trump's criminal trial, leaving the Republican presidential candidate and the country waiting for a decision that could upend November's election. (Photo by JUSTIN LANE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN LANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (JUSTIN LANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation has been releasing statements after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York hush money trial.

“Most Americans understand that this trial was a political witch hunt and would have never been brought forth if Donald Trump was not running for President.” Congressman Josh Brecheen said . “Today is a dark day for our country and is an embarrassment to our judicial system. This is clear election interference by Democrats in liberal New York City. Americans will not forget this.”

“This is a very dark day in American history. The far-Left has unleashed a disgraceful, unprecedented assault on the leading Republican candidate for president. President Trump will fight this sham of a conviction, and the American people will have the ultimate word this November.” Senator Markwayne Mullin posted on social media.

“This is a dark day in our Nation’s history. Democrats would rather lock up their political opponent than win at the ballot box. This is the United States of America, not some banana republic.” Congressman Kevin Hern posted on social media.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also reacted to the verdict Thursday afternoon.

“This is the weaponization of our justice system, plain & simple. Regardless who’s in power, this disrespects the Office of the President. This creates chaos & leads to a lack of trust in government. I’m glad Trump will appeal—I hope another judge brings some sense to the matter.” Governor Kevin Stitt wrote on social media.