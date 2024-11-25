TU fires head football coach Kevin Wilson

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 28: Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Kevin Wilson walks the sideline during a game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Southern Methodist Mustangs on October 28, 2023, at Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa fired head football coach Kevin Wilson, the university confirmed to FOX23 Sunday morning before later making an official announcement.

Wilson was in his second season at TU. He was a combined 7-16 over that time. The Golden Hurricane is 3-8 this season and 1-6 in conference play. Five of this season’s losses were by at least 32 points including TU’s most recent game, a 63-30 loss at South Florida Saturday.

Recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach Ryan Switzer will be the interim head coach.

New TU athletic director Justin Moore was just hired in June. He was the executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer for Texas A&M before coming to the Golden Hurricane. Early in his tenure at Tulsa, he is now faced with the task of making a hire that will have a huge impact on the TU athletic department for years to come.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Coach Wilson for his devotion to The University of Tulsa, our student-athletes and the football program over the past two years.” Moore said in a statement sent out Sunday morning. “Under his direction, our student-athletes excelled in the classroom and represented our university in a first-class manner. I wish nothing but the best for him and his family moving forward.”

“With the rapidly evolving landscape of college athletics, we know the importance of positioning our football program and athletic department to thrive and excel in the upcoming years,” Moore said. “Our standard will be to play in bowl games every season, compete for conference titles, and build a program that everyone connected to the Golden Hurricane will be proud of. Our national search for a new head coach begins today and I am confident that we will attract a strong pool of candidates who want to be at The University of Tulsa and who align with our vision for our football program.”

TU has one game left on its schedule for this season. Tulsa will host Florida Atlantic Saturday at 2:30 pm.