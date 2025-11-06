Tulsa airport warns there could be ripple effect from flight reductions

Tulsa International Airport says there could be a ripple effect here from the 10-percent flight reduction that happens at midnight tonight.

Tulsa is not one of the 40 high-volume markets where, because of the government shutdown, the FAA has ordered the 10-percent reduction.

But they advise passengers flying in and out of Tulsa that effects may ‘ripple out’ to other airports.

They say airlines will give passengers as much notice as possible about any flight changes, either by email or text or on websites and apps.

They say you should be sure to check those sources for your flight status before heading to the airport.