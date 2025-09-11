Tulsa area First Responders honor 9/11 heroes

TULSA, Okla. — At 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center 24 years ago, more than 200 Tulsa-area first responders began their climb in remembrance of the heroes lost on September 11, 2001.

Among them was retired Tulsa firefighter Bob Stern, who was born in New York City. On that tragic day, he was off duty in Tulsa, but the memories remain vivid.

“I remember I was driving and when I heard on the radio the first plane had struck the tower, I thought what a terrible accident. When the second one hit I realized it’s not longer a mistake, this is intentional,” said Bob.

Bob’s son, Joey Stern, is now a Tulsa firefighter himself. Just a toddler on 9/11, he doesn’t remember the attacks but says their impact still shaped his life.

“I don’t remember, however I do have enough people who are able to tell me and explain the effects of what happened,” said Joey.

Together, the father and son duo climb 110 flights of stairs, the same distance New York firefighters faced inside the Twin Towers. They do the memorial climb in nearly 70 pounds of gear.

Bob says it’s only a fraction of what the firefighters carried on 9/11.

“You have to remember they went up not just in gear, but carrying gear and once they got their they still had to put the fire out. We go up the tower we are not carrying all the heavy gear they carried and when we are done, we are done,” said Bob.

Each first responder wore one to three lanyards around their neck with a photo and name of one of the 343 firefighters who never came home. Joey says it makes sure no name or face is forgotten.

“It’s really just a way to honor them, not just them, but their families as well. Like he said, the impact was deep, maybe deeper than some of us realize today,” said Joey.

Bob says the climb is a reminder to never forget.

“As a nation we need to remember this and continue along with other things that have happened in our past, but it’s important to not forget the history and honor those who have come before us,” said Bob.

This year marked the 9th annual Tulsa Fire Department Memorial Climb, with first responders from across Green Country joining together, one step at a time, to make sure every name, every sacrifice and every story is remembered.