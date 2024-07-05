Tulsa attorney says number of abuse allegations at juvenile detention center is growing

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 has brought you continuing coverage of criminal charges against two former employees at the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice and now one local attorney said the number of allegations and potential victims is growing.

On Tuesday, attorneys representing teens who were allegedly abused at the hands of guards and nurses at the facility were back in court.

“We filed a second amended complaint in the federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of the juvenile victims,” said Christopher Brecht with Smolen Law.

Brecht is one of a team of attorneys now representing 10 new clients and 20 current and former residents at the facility.

“Because so many additional facts came to light so fast after the first complaint was filed, we felt it necessary to file a second amended complaint,” Brecht said.

Within the last 90 days, two guards at the facility were both arrested and will soon face a judge.

Dquan Doyle is accused of groping a female inmate, showing her inappropriate photos of himself, and smuggling contraband into the facility.

Dquan Doyle (Tulsa County Jail)

Jonathan Hines is charged with child human trafficking and is accused of paying a resident for sex.

Jonathan Hines (Tulsa County Jail)

Brecht said he has not found where anyone was internally disciplined or suspended following the allegations.

“I would characterize it as a brothel for children where there were essentially detention officers and other staff nurses to have free reign to abuse these children, to rape these children with impunity,” Brecht said.

FOX23 has reached out to county officials since this situation began to unfold, but so far there have been no public comments.

“I would characterize it as the worst of the worst places to be if you are a juvenile in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Brecht said.

Attorneys for the victims said they expect even more victims to come forward before this case goes to trial.