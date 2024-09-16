Tulsa Bishop Edward J. Slattery passes away at 84

TULSA, Okla. — Bishop Edward J. Slattery passed away Friday night, the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma announced.

Bishop Slattery died at 84 after a series of strokes.

“Bishop Slattery was a man of deep faith who knew that death would bring him to his Lord,” said Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma. “I was blessed to follow in his footsteps in the diocese and will remember him with fondness and prayer.”

According to the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma, Bishop Slattery was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1940. He studied in seminary and later earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Divinity degrees.

Bishop Slattery was ordained a priest in 1966 and was ordained as the Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa by the Pope in 1994. He led the Diocese of Tulsa for the next 22 years. He resigned per Catholic Law in 2016 and served as Bishop Emeritus until his death.

“His dying, it hits people,” said Father Brian O’Brien of Holy Family Cathedral. “A holy man, a good man. Not perfect, like any of us, but just a wonderful influence on this area.”

The congregation of Holy Family Cathedral prayed and honored the bishop on Sunday during mass.

Fr. O’Brien said Bishop Slattery impacted his choices in the Catholic Church.

“He was a big influence for me. He’s one of the reasons I’m a priest,” said O’Brien.

Bishop Slattery is remembered as someone who did much work with and for the poor.

“If people are familiar with Catholic Charities of North Tulsa, all of that was under his fundraising, his vision for that,” said Fr. O’Brien.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled to begin Thursday, September 26 at the Holy Family Cathedral. He'll be buried on Saturday, September 28 at Calvary Cemetery.