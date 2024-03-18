Tulsa Botanic Garden hosting Lego animal exhibit

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Botanic Garden is displaying Lego animal sculptures through May 9.

Artist Sean Kenney made the sculptures as part of his “Nature Pop!” Exhibit.

Kenney says it took more than 800,000 Legos to construct the exhibit.

The Tulsa Botanic Garden says they are happy to see the sculptures on display.

“We’re very excited about how it turned out, said Chuck Lamson, CEO of Tulsa Botanic Garden. “We think we have 40 great statues. An amazing amount of time and effort to build these and we hope that Tulsans will enjoy them as much as we have.”

The Lego sculptures will be displayed daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 9.

