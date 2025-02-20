Tulsa, Broken Arrow resuming trash and recycling pickup soon

City of Tulsa officials say trash and recycling crews will try to play ‘catch-up’ during the next two days.

If you’re a Monday or Tuesday customer, they’ll try to do your pickup tomorrow, so you’ll want to get your carts out there tonight.

If you’re a Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday customer, the city says they’ll try to do your pickup on Saturday.

They say if they can’t get to it all, you can put what they describe as a “reasonable” amount of extra trash bags next to your gray cart on the next regularly-scheduled service day, as well as extra recyclables in a cardboard box next to your blue cart.

They say just make sure to put the trash next to the gray cart and the recyclables by the blue cart, and don’t mix the two.

Meanwhile, Broken Arrow is taking a different approach and says BA crews will wait and resume service next week, on the normal collection days.

But, like Tulsa, they say people in BA can also put extra trash bags and recyclables by their carts next week.