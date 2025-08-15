Tulsa brothers arrested for robbery

Ronald and Michael Williams Ronald and Michael Williams are charged with conjoint robbery.
By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say they arrested a couple of brothers on Wednesday for robbery and assault.

Court records say a man was inside his home on Sunday when Ronald Williams knocked on his door.

When the victim answered, officers say Ronald went inside the man’s home and grabbed his electric bike.

Ronald and the victim started fighting, and that is when police say Ronald’s brother, Michael Williams, joined the fight and pulled a knife.

After threatening the victim with the knife, police say the brothers took the E-bike.

Ronald and Michael Williams have been charged with conjoint robbery.

Court records say Ronald Williams was charged in July for Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon for a separate incident.,

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!