Tulsa City Council considers ban on standing on narrow medians

Tulsa City Councilors will take up a new ordinance tomorrow that, if it’s passed, would ban people from standing on many of the medians on Tulsa roadways.

It applies to medians that have less than 18-inches of clearance on either side of a person, which equates to a median that is roughly 4-and-a-half feet wide or less.

It would effectively stop panhandling, by homeless people or anyone else, at many Tulsa intersections.

But City Council Phil Lakin says it’s a safety issue for anyone.

“Whether they be, you know, cheerleaders at 96th and Riverside trying to raise money through a car wash, people distributing pamphlets, people doing a wide variety of activities,” Lakin said.

Some similar laws have been ruled unconstitutional in the past, but he says there have been more recent court cases that he believes will improve the chances of this new ordinance staying in effect going forward.