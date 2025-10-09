Tulsa City Council votes to approve major development project in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A major development project is coming to South Tulsa after city councilors voted Wednesday night to approve a new tax increment finance (TIF) district.

The Southern Villa TIF District, located near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue across from River Spirit Casino, was approved during the Tulsa City Council’s regular meeting.

The 37-acre project called The Riverline is a joint effort between the City of Tulsa and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, which owns the land.

Muscogee Nation Secretary of State Zechariah Harjo says the development will include retail, housing, restaurants, entertainment, and walkable spaces.

“While it’s not gaming specific, it is economic development related,” Harjo said. “The overall project is very expensive, likely in the $200-$300 million range, but the benefits to the city and the community will be immense.”

The Muscogee Nation said the project has been in the works for some time and is a natural expansion of their existing development in the area, including River Spirit Casino Resort on the east side of the Arkansas River and the Riverwalk facilities in Jenks.

“This is one of the few ways we can bring development through a public-private partnership,” Harjo said. “No single party, whether it’s the Nation, the city, or Tulsa citizens, is solely footing the bill for this.”

Harjo emphasized that The Riverline aligns with the Muscogee Nation’s broader economic development strategy and land holdings on both sides of the river.

In August, FOX23 reported on the early discussions around the TIF District, and many residents in the area expressed support for the project during a District 2 community meeting.

Now that the council has approved the TIF District, the next step is to complete a construction timeline. Groundbreaking is expected sometime next summer.

For more information, click here.