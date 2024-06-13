Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller announces he’s not running for reelection

TULSA, Okla. — District 5 Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller announced he will not be running for reelection on Wednesday.

Miller was arrested in April and booked into Tulsa County Jail. His arrest and booking report said he kicked his wife during an argument, knocking her into a dresser, which caused bruises.

On April 29, Miller was charged with one count of domestic assault and battery, which was dismissed after a witness for the prosecution failed to cooperate.

Miller posted the following statement to Facebook:

“I’ve had the opportunity for some reflection lately and, while I stand firm in the fact that this City needs fundamental changes, I have had the opportunity to reconnect some things in my life that are infinitely valuable to me and could be harmed by the negative attention that comes along with advocating for positive change as I have. Unfortunately, City Council is not conducive to my future goals of nurturing these matters.

I do not take this decision lightly and I considered other ways I could protect the privacy of the people that mean the most to my life and still run and serve the residents of this community with success. Given my experience so far, and the hostility/attacks from other City leaders and activists, I simply cannot justify the risk. However, I will finish my current term with the same vigor with which I began.

I want to thank everyone who supported this journey. I did everything that I could to bring to light the real concerns of residents and, based on interactions with many amazing people, I’m certain many eyes have been opened. I know many were happy to have an advocate to speak on their behalf. Thank you again for having faith in me to help lead the City of Tulsa.”