Tulsa Co. chief public defender continues to call for immediate closure of Juvenile Justice Center

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 heard from Tulsa County Chief Public Defender Lora Howard for the first time since she called for the immediate closure of the Juvenile Justice Center.

FOX23 has brought you coverage of the fallout after two detention officers at the juvenile center were arrested and face multiple sexual abuse charges.

Despite the county taking over the center, the office of the public defender said criminal activity is still taking place there.

Howard said not enough is being done about the criminal activity that took place at the Juvenile Justice Center.

She said it’s still ongoing and that the only answer is to shut it down.

“The children that are currently housed there, simply put, are not safe. It is not a safe environment,” Howard said.

Howard explained why she believes the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice should be closed as soon as possible.

Her office represents most of the residents held at the center.

“I don’t believe anything short of closure will protect the children that are housed there,” Howard said.

She said criminal activity persists despite the arrests of two former employees and the county taking the center over and installing a facility manager to make changes happen.

“So far I have seen no change, Mr. Parker has repeatedly said, ‘Just give me time’. I’m sorry, but we are past the point. When there are children that are being abused on a weekly basis and we’re still getting new reports, we don’t have time. The time that we’re spending is at the expense of these children,” Howard said.

Below is a timeline of everything that has happened since the investigation began in April.

A former detention officer, Jonathan Hines, was arrested on April 26 and is accused of paying a resident for sex.

On May 23, 20 former residents of the center filed a federal lawsuit alleging rampant abuse at the center.

On June 26, another former detention officer, Dquan Doyle, was arrested for allegedly groping a female resident.

Local, state, and federal authorities served a search warrant at the center on July 12.

On July 15, the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners met with the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA) and the OJA threatened immediate action or they would have the center closed.

Four days later, the county took over for the first time in county history, created the position of facility manager and hired David Parker.

“As a citizen of Tulsa County, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I could help,” Parker said.

Howard said a week later, another sexual abuse allegation was reported on a child at the facility, which is being investigated by Tulsa Police.

Parker said he’s seen no evidence behind this claim and is fully cooperating with Tulsa Police.

“I know that Tulsa Police is looking into things and look I gave them all the video. I spent 6 hours looking at the video. Looking at it myself and gave it over because I want them to come back and say either I’m right or I’m wrong or Lora’s right or is wrong,” Parker said.

Howard said now the only solution is immediate closure.

“I do not understand how no one is willing to take action to close the facility when we know there is ongoing abuse,” Howard said.

Parker disagreed and said they’re making progress early on.

“No, I don’t think it should be closed. There’s been a lot of strides made this week and we got that ball rolling. We’re going to keep pushing, pushing and pushing and we’re going to continue to make advances,” Parker said.

FOX23 also spoke with Parker on the progress that’s taking place now that he has taken over the Juvenile Justice Center and why he believes doors should stay open.

Parker said taking office just more than a week ago, he and the staff there have worked countless hours to start making changes.

He said it started with rebuilding the policy, adding internal audits and new systems to track progress and holding everyone accountable.

“Well, if you’re not making plans every day, you’re probably falling behind. I want to install those audits because I want to know that we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing. So you have to put systems in place. When you put systems in place, they have to be measurable,” Parker said.

Since the fallout of two detention officers facing multiple abuse charges against children at the facility, both Parker and Howard agree on the need for a major overhaul at the juvenile center.

“I think within the next 60 days you will see some dramatic changes within the policy. I’m not here because I need a job. I’m here because this is my community and that is when the opportunity presented itself. I have the skills and knowledge to be able to help and that’s what I want to be able to do,” Parker said.

Parker said if Tulsa Police or any law enforcement find evidence of any additional abuse accusations, they will fully cooperate with law enforcement and take immediate action.

As of right now, there has not been any further action by TPD, but they are still looking into these claims.

Parker said the juvenile center will open up to tours for the media to see what’s happening on the inside.

If the Juvenile Justice Center in Tulsa did close temporarily, all of its residents would have to be housed in other juvenile facilities across the state. The closest one to Tulsa is in Creek County.