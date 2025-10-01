Tulsa Comic Con to host special Halloween con

Tulsa Comic Con is getting into the spooky spirit just in time for October.

The group will host a special Halloween convention the day after Halloween on Saturday, November 1.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gateway Tulsa Event Center Downtown.

The event will feature comic creator Mario Wytch plus vendors, an artist alley, car and skate showcase, arcade games, food trucks, raffles and more.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume. Admission is $10 and children 12 and younger get in for free.

