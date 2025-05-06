Tulsa Community College introduces first-ever mascot

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Community College (TCC) revealed its first mascot on Tuesday.

TCC said students, employees and alumni voted between three options: the Goose, the Wolf, and BLU, a sasquatch character.

After nearly 2,000 votes, the Goose won, TCC said.

According to TCC, the decision to introduce a mascot is part of a college-wide effort to strengthen student engagement and school spirit. Officials spent months conducting surveys, focus groups and discussions to determine the three mascot options.

TCC said students and employees will help name the Goose in the fall through a campus-wide naming campaign.