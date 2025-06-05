Tulsa Community Foundation to Auction Off Seven Classic Cars in Charity Auction

The Tulsa Community Foundation and Mecum Auctions are auctioning off seven classic cars and the money raised will benefit the Tulsa community.

The Tulsa Community Foundation is teaming up with Mecum auctions and the money raised will benefit the Tulsa community.

An anonymous donor is giving seven automobiles, five classic cars and two trucks, to the Tulsa Community Foundation, and Mecum Auctions will auction off these expensive cars to the highest bidders. The event will take place Friday and Saturday, June 6-7 at the SageNet Center at Expo Square. The collection will be auctioned off on Saturday.

Phil Lakin Jr., CEO of Tulsa Community Foundation said some lucky bidders will be able to drive around town in a beautiful car with the knowledge that they helped the Tulsa community. The charity foundation was established in 1998 and is now the second largest among the nation’s 900 community organizations managing over $6 Billion and comprising of more than 2,000 funds, each with its own philanthropic purpose.

“We help individuals and corporations with their charitable giving, so we don’t decide where their money goes,” Lakin said. “But instead of them creating private foundations, or some other vehicle to give (donations), they create a fund within the community foundation, and they advise when and where those funds go to charities.”

The organization doesn’t actually raise money. They help corporations and individuals facilitate their charitable giving.

“This is a classic car collection. It’s a beautiful, beautiful collection. And so, (the donor) was able to give those cars to the community foundation and now the community foundation is in the process of liquidating those cars,” Lakin said.

This collection includes muscle-era Mustangs, two Chevrolet trucks from the 1950s, and a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.

Mecum Classic Car Auction