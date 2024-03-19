Tulsa Coney Island owner dead at 93

The owner of a longtime Tulsa staple will be laid to rest this Friday.

James Economou died Friday March 15 at his Tulsa home. He was 93.

His father opened Coney Island Hot Weiners Shop, downtown, in 1926.

The business, located near Archer and Boulder, is still owned and operated by the Economou family.

Economou served in the U.S. Army after World War Two, performing with the Seventh Army Symphony Orchestra.

After that he returned to Tulsa and performed with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.

He later taught in the Tulsa Public Schools’ music program.

Funeral services are Friday, March 22, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.



