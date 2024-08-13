Tulsa contractor charged with cheating multiple customers

TULSA, Okla. — Charges were filed Monday in Creek County against Todd Douglas Briggs, who operated T Briggs Construction and Oasis Pools and Outdoor Living.

According to court documents, Briggs is accused of taking more than $1.2 million from seventeen customers.

Briggs allegedly took the money but never completed the work.

Records show Briggs informed his customers last summer, that he was filing for bankruptcy just days after several customers paid him large amounts of money.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says many of the cheated customers were left with unfinished projects and even had liens placed against their homes by unpaid subcontractors.

“I am committed to holding accountable anyone who engages in deceitful business practices to take advantage of hardworking Oklahomans,” Drummond said. “I appreciate the work of the attorneys, investigators, and staff in the Consumer Protection Unit as we pursue justice for the families who were exploited.”

Briggs allegedly cheated customers in Tulsa, Jenks, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Collinsville, Sapulpa, Bixby, and Beggs.

Briggs has been charged with seventeen counts of embezzlement and one count of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses.

Drummond encourages anyone who believes they may have been a victim of contractor fraud to contact the Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895 or Oklahoma.gov/oag.

