Tulsa County commissioners table vote on proposed new data center near Owasso

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County commissioners tabled a vote for now on a possible new data center within Tulsa County near Owasso, with many people in the community divided on the plans.

People who want what’s called “Project Clydesdale” are excited about all the jobs it would be expected to bring. People who are against it are more concerned about the amount of water and electricity it might use.

People in the community who shared concerns are worried about not just the amount of water that could be used, but also if there would be toxins in it after it leaves the facility.

On the other hand, the biggest reason people support the project is for the economic boost this could bring.

Project Clydesdale, what’s expected to be a data center planned for Tulsa County, would be located near Owasso, just north of the Whirlpool plant.

If approved, it will sit on more than 500 acres of land west of North Sheridan between East 76th Street and East 86th Street North.

Many people at Monday’s county commissioner meeting voiced their concerns about a possible negative impact on their health. They also said they were notified about the plans and the meeting at the last minute, and feel this project is being rushed.

“I live a mile from this and was not told until last minute and it was slipped in after the holiday weekend. We all deserve more than two minutes to speak because we came here after a long weekend while we were celebrating our freedoms. I just ask that you take that into consideration because your constituents are against this,” said Kennedy Garza, director of youth outreach at OKGOP.

“They went out and they tried to use social media to get into homeowner associations and things like that. We gave out more than enough notice than required, and we mailed the notice required by law. We published the notice in the newspaper,” said Lou Reynolds, attorney.

In documents filed with the county are letters of support, including from the City of Owasso, saying they’re excited about the 300 high-paying technical jobs it’s supposed to create, as well as the construction jobs while it’s being built. The City also said there will be significant upgrades to the local electrical infrastructure.

In another letter, Owasso Public Schools is hopeful about a STEM-focused partnership, and Tulsa Tech is excited about the opportunity to work with the company to help train their workforce.

Tulsa County commissioners decided to table the vote to hear more from the public now that people are sharing concerns. They want to take all of that into consideration moving forward.

The commissioners plan to hold another meeting next week to keep discussing the project.

You can read the full 48-page application for the new data center for the zoning change here.