Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler to attend State of the Union

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler (Skyler Cooper)

By Skyler Cooper

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern’s office announced that Rep. Hern’s guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address would be Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

A statement from Hern’s office said Kunzweiler has been outspoken on the impact that fentanyl in Tulsa County.

“As we grapple with surging crime rates, the deadly influx of fentanyl, and rampant illegal immigration, DA Steve Kunzweiler and his team are on the front lines experiencing the devastating consequences of Joe Biden’s failed policies,” said Rep. Hern. “Make no mistake: the Biden Administration’s failure to secure the border, is claiming American lives at an alarming rate. Every American community, including Tulsa, is imperiled by these crises.”

KRMG has reached out to Mr. Kunzweiler for comment.

Former President Donald Trump said he would offer play-by-play during President Biden’s speech.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

