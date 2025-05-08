Tulsa County early voting for State Rep. Districts 71 and 74 runoffs begins Thursday

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County will begin early voting for the May 13 Special Republican Runoffs in State Representative Districts 71 and 74 on Thursday.

Early voting will be held on May 8 and 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days.

Early voting is available for any registered Tulsa County voter eligible to vote in the May 13 election as long as they haven’t already returned an absentee ballot. 

To vote, you must provide an ID issued by the United States, the State of Oklahoma, or a federally recognized tribal government. The ID must include your name, your photo, and an expiration date later than the election in which you’re voting.

A free Voter Identification Card will also be accepted.

Early voting will be held on both days at the Tulsa County Election Board at 555 North Denver Avenue.

To view a District Map of the Tulsa area, click here.

For more voting information for the May 13 election, click here.

