Tulsa County Election Board advising people on requesting emergency ballot for September 9 election

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Election Board is advising people who have physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 25 and cannot make it to the polls, still have a chance to cast their ballot for the September 9 election.

The September 9 election is a special bond proposition election for ISD-11 Owasso Public Schools.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary, Gwen Freeman, says that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 25, to vote under special provisions.

“Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That’s why it’s important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.”

If you fall under this law, you are advised to call your County Election Board as soon as possible. Freeman says Election Board officials will work to make sure people have all the necessary information to cast their ballot.

The Tulsa County Election Board is located at 555 N. Denver Avenue and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Board officials can be reached at 918-596-5780 or by email at ww.tulsacounty.org.