Tulsa County Emergency Management names new director

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Commissioners say they have taken an important step forward in strengthening public safety and preparedness with the hiring of Bill Smiley as its new Emergency Management Director.

Smiley took over operations for Tulsa County Emergency Management on October 1, 2025.

Commissioners chose Smiley because of his extensive experience leading disaster response and risk reduction planning across the state.

Tulsa County states that Smiley brings a proven track record in project leadership, including the delivery of more than $15 million in federal grants, mitigation projects, and emergency response initiatives.

Smiley has held leadership roles with the Oklahoma Floodplain Managers Association and the International Association of Emergency Managers.

“I am honored to join Tulsa County and continue the work of building safer, stronger, and more resilient communities,” said Bill Smiley. “Preparedness is about people, partnerships, and proactive planning, and I look forward to serving our residents with dedication and care.”

City officials say Smiley has proven his leadership abilities and delivered innovative solutions to emergency management challenges as a certified emergency manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District and the Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

“With Bill’s expertise and leadership, we are better positioned to meet challenges head-on and safeguard our community for the future,” said BOCC Chair Commissioner Lonnie Sims.

In a press release, Tulsa County Commissioners announced that Smiley’s appointment will mark a new chapter in emergency management for the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County, with the City moving forward with its own emergency manager.

Commissioners say having separate city and county emergency management agencies aligns with Oklahoma City, other cities in the state, and other major cities around the country.

The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency should phase out by the end of the year.

Mayor Monroe Nichols says, “I want to thank Tulsa County for their continued partnership as we strengthen emergency efforts in Tulsa. While we believe it’s beneficial to have an expert embedded within City operations on matters of emergency management, the City and County will continue to collaborate and share resources to create better outcomes for the residents we serve.”

Laurel Roberts, City of Tulsa Public Safety Commissioner, will serve as the interim City of Tulsa Emergency Management Director while the management transition is underway.

Commissioner Sims says, “This is a critical step to modernize the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County emergency management operations, and we look forward to our future work together.”