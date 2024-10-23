Tulsa County holds prescription drug take-back event across on October 26

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is holding a prescription drug take-back event on Oct. 26 at various locations in the Tulsa County area from 10 am-2 pm to help residents safely dispose of expired and unwanted medication.

It’s important to properly dispose of medications instead of throwing them away or flushing them down the toilet. Wastewater treatment plants aren’t designed to remove many of the chemicals found in various prescription medications, leading to these chemicals entering streams and other water sources.

These chemicals can then go on to negatively affect local wildlife and potentially humans.

These events are scheduled to combat accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse that can occur with using expired or unwanted prescription medications.

Medications can be dropped off on Oct. 26 from 10 am-2 pm at the following locations:

The M.e.t. Recycling Center — 5909 South Yale Avenue.

West View Pharmacy — 3606 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Elks Lodge Tulsa — 5335 South Harvard Avenue.

Reasor’s — 7114 South Sheridan Road.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers/Walmart Neighborhood Market — 4720 East 21st Street.

Walmart Neighborhood Market — 3116 South Garnett Road.

Walmart Neighborhood Market — 1300 Albany Street, Broken Arrow.

Walgreens Bixby — 15111 South Memorial Drive.

Walgreens Jenks — 210 South Elm Street.

Walgreens Sapulpa — 11 West Taft Avenue.

Sand Springs Police Department — 602 West Morrow Road.

For more information, citizens can call The Center for Rural Health at (918) 688-3813.

Outside of the take-back event, unwanted medications are accepted at Tulsa Police Division headquarters and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at any time of year from 8 am-4 pm on Monday through Friday at the locations listed below: