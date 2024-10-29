Tulsa County law enforcement holds multi-agency news conference to address election day security

Election day Do you know where to vote? (Alan Mazzocco Berra/Alan - stock.adobe.com)

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Some voters might be concerned after the arrest of an Afghan national accused of planning an Election Day attack in Oklahoma City.

FOX23 spoke with local election officials about keeping polling places safe.

Tulsa County law enforcement and election officials said they have been told by federal investigators the arrest of an Afghan national plotting to disrupt voting, likely in Oklahoma, did not show any signs he was planning anything in or near the Tulsa metro.

Two days before early voting begins, law enforcement and election officials said everyone is expected to behave at the polls.

With this year’s election having tension from the 2020 election, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said violence against poll workers and people going to the polls will not be tolerated.

“This is something we’ve been putting together for weeks leading up to this to these days. So, I fully expect us to be prepared if anything happens,” said Regalado.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman also said while some candidates have talked about people being poll watchers, you are not allowed to linger at a polling place unless you’ve been preapproved and have proper identification and are officially a campaign volunteer.

Otherwise, you could be seen as interfering in the process you are on the lookout for fraud in.

“Yes, there are watchers, but they have to be known to us and cleared to be at their precincts, “said Freeman.

In addition to physical threats and heated tensions, Freeman said they’ve already been made aware of social media posts originating in Russia and China trying to sow doubt in the process, even in Oklahoma.

Election officials said your vote is safe and everything is normal.