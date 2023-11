Douglas R. Fenton escaped from prison according to ODOC (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, escaped the facility, according to the Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections (ODOC).

ODOC said Douglas R. Fenton unlawfully walked away around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Fenton is a 34-year-old White male who was incarcerated for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction out of Tulsa County. He is serving a 13-year sentence.

If you see Fenton or know of his whereabouts, ODOC is asking you to call 911.