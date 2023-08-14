Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says two juveniles charged with violent crimes have escaped custody

Ja’Koby Golston and Noah Ney (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)

By Skyler Cooper

Two juveniles escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said 14-year-old Ja’Koby Golston and 15-year-old Noah Ney escaped just before 1pm Monday.

Deputies said Golston is cahrged with murder, while Ney is charged with shooting with intent to kill.

Golston is a black male, 5′6″ and weighs 145 pounds.

Ney is a Hispanic male, 4′9″ and weighs 90 pounds.

KRMG was told the two were last seen running west near the railroad tracks near Elwood in downtown Tulsa.

The sheriff’s office said if you see them, you should call 911.



Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

