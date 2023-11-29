Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office toy drive begins Wednesday

A tradition more than 40 years strong continues this year in the Mike Clancy Toy Drive, hosted by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Tulsa County FOP #188.

TCSO said it’s been going strong since 1982 when former Lieutenant Mike Clancy started dressing up as Santa Claus and delivering toys to local families.

We’re told toys were given to nearly a thousand kids last year. Twenty families also received gifts and clothing through the drive.

If you want to help, you can drop off unwrapped toys or children’s clothing at the sheriff’s office at 1st and Denver in downtown Tulsa. The deadline is December 18th.

If you’d rather donate money, you can write a check to the Tulsa County FOP.

Make checks payable to Tulsa County FOP #188 and mail to:

Tulsa County FOP #188

P.O. Box 2216

Tulsa, Ok 74101



