Tulsa couple accused of making sexual advances to child; it was really a police investigator

Owasso police said a Tulsa couple was arrested Tuesday after investigators said they made lewd and/or indecent proposals to a minor child.

According to police, the suspects were commuting with who they thought was a 13-year-old online. The 13-year-old was actually a police investigator posing as a child.

Police said the couple made lewd and indecent proposals and made explicit sexual statements to the investigator.

Officers told KRMG the couple made arrangements to meet up with who they thought was that 13-year-old in Tulsa.

Tuesday morning, police moved in on a Tulsa restaurant and arrested 30-year-old Allan Ray Wright and 32-year-old Jamie Lynn Wright.

Both face charges of Lewd and/or Indecent Proposals to a Minor Child.