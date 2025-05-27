Tulsa Day Center says they’re seeing an uptick in clients at their clinic

The Tulsa Day Center is in desperate need of men’s clothing.

The Tulsa Day Center says it’s seeing more families, seniors older than 65 and clients with health needs seeking their services.

“We are seeing more high acuity individuals coming through with mental health and physical health issues, seeing more families which is a very big concern of mine as well as an increase in senior adult homelessness which is individuals 65 plus,” says Tulsa Day Center CEO Mack Haltom.

Haltom says the non-profit has continued to see barriers for clients like higher rent, more evictions, and a true need for affordable housing.

He says the shelter is taking in roughly 250 clients a day and sometimes up to 100 overnights while all of the shelters are pretty much running at full capacity.

Haltom says the center’s programs are a starting point for people to begin their journey back to having their own place to live.

The center’s mission and outreach teams will continue their work in the community, even as theft navigates ongoing challenges. Haltom says he’s still hopeful about the future.

“I am feeling hopeful, more hopeful than I have in a long time, that we are on the right track. It is just going to take some time, some effort and some money, and hoping there will not be any drastic federal cuts that may impact us down the line,” Haltom says.

Haltom says the results from the city’s annual point-in-time count done in January will be released next week. That’s the yearly survey of people and families experiencing homelessness.