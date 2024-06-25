Tulsa Day Center seeing uptick in clients amid rising temperatures

The Tulsa Day Center is in desperate need of men’s clothing.

TULSA, Okla. — EMSA issued its second Medical Heat Alert for Tulsa on Sunday.

EMSA said as of 3 p.m. on Monday, medics had responded to three heat-related illness calls and took two of those patients to the hospital.

The Tulsa Day Center said it is seeing an uptick in clients during the day who are looking to get out of the heat.

Tulsa Day Center’s Chief Operating Officer Noe Rodriguez said the center is open every day, offering services and tools to help those experiencing or anticipating homelessness.

“We average about 200 to 250 a day for day services and we are open every day. We shelter about 80 at night so we stay pretty busy,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the addition of an outdoor water fountain has helped, but they go through the water quickly this time of year.

“Hydrating is so important. We have a clinic that takes care of those that come in that might be suffering from some kind of heat-related issue so we are caring for our clients in that way too,” Rodriguez said.

Even with the clinic, Rodriguez said resources like water, cooling rags, sunscreen, and clothing fit for the weather are crucial in serving the clients they do not have the room to house overnight.

“Those kinds of items are essential when we are going out and caring for those clients that are staying outside,” Rodriguez said.

