Tulsa Farmers Market to supplement SNAP benefit loss, offers $20 in tokens for card holders

Tulsa Farmers' Market works with 17 different farms to bring in fresh produce. Full list of vegetable and fruit vendors: https://www.tulsafarmersmarket.org/vegetables-fruit
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Farmers Market will be supplementing the loss of SNAP benefits beginning on November 1.

If you’re a SNAP card holder, all you need to do is show your card at the token booth during the Saturday markets, and you will receive $20 in community tokens to use at the market.

Currently, TFM can only provide this service for 70 people per market, but that number can grow depending on funding.

“SNAP benefits not only help our food-insecure community, they are also a reliable source of income for families,” said Tulsa Farmers Market.

TFM received seed money for this program and is accepting donations, which will be matched up to $4,000. Donations must be received by November 15 in order to use these funds.

When donating, be sure to indicate ‘SNAP FUND’ in the gift.

For more information, click here.

To donate, click here.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

