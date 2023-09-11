Tulsa firefighters to honor first responders who died on 9/11 with stair climb

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are honoring and remembering first responders who died on 9/11 with a stair climb meant to simulate the height of the Twin Towers.

Monday marks 22 years since the terror attacks that killed 2,977 innocent people.

First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, and paramedics are going to climb stairs equivalent to the height of the Twin Towers.

The first responders say it’s important we don’t forget what happened.

Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay says 250 first responders are going to climb the stairs of the First Place Tower, near Boston and Main, in downtown Tulsa Monday morning.

“We’ll climb between 35 and 40 stories three times to get to the 110 stories representative of the height of the Twin Towers, firefighters will be in full bunker gear with an air pack that’s about 65, 70 pounds worth of gear, it’s hot, it’s heavy,” Lay said.

The first responders say they’re doing it to remember and honor the 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers who died while trying to help save people’s lives on 9/11.

Lay says even though it’s 22 years since the terror attacks that changed the world, it’s more important than ever to pay tribute to those who died while trying to save others.

“Firefighters are definitely a brotherhood and sisterhood and we think it’s important to remember the sacrifices of others. We all kind of share the load together and that makes those folks know they’re not forgotten and even the labor itself, climbing 110 stories with full gear is just symbolic of understanding just a glimpse of what they went through that day,” Lay said.

“It’s emotional it’s a climb but not a race it’s a memorial so it’s very sacred and so we play the pipes and drums and we have a moment of silence at 8:46 to represent how the world changed that day. We never want to forget,” Lay also said.

“These are real people that hugged their families leaving going to work that day and never made it home so we want to remember that and honor that,” Lay said.

There will be two firetrucks with the American flag near the building while they complete the climb.

Everyone taking part will also carry the name and picture of a first responder who died. Firefighters will also carry a hose roll that has the names of everyone who was killed on 9/11.

All money raised from the climb is going to the children’s cancer charity Hydrants of Hope.

Registration will start at 7 a.m. Monday. Climbing begins at 8:46 a.m. after a speech and a moment of silence led by pipes and drums.