Tulsa Firefighters respond to Union Eighth Grade Center fire

Union Fire (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at the Union Eighth Grade Center gym Monday morning.

TFD says a fluorescent light popped and caused a gym mat to catch on fire at the Union Eight Grade Center near South Garnett Road and East 71st Street.

A Union maintenance employee had put the flames out with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

TFD is airing smoke out of the gym but says there is no smoke damage.

Union Public Schools says the fire is not expected to impact the school day.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!