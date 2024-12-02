Tulsa Firefighters respond to Union Eighth Grade Center fire

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at the Union Eighth Grade Center gym Monday morning.

TFD says a fluorescent light popped and caused a gym mat to catch on fire at the Union Eight Grade Center near South Garnett Road and East 71st Street.

A Union maintenance employee had put the flames out with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

TFD is airing smoke out of the gym but says there is no smoke damage.

Union Public Schools says the fire is not expected to impact the school day.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department also responded to the scene.