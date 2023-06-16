Tulsa firefighters run 505 miles to raise money for fellow firefighter

Tulsa firefighters were lacing up the running shoes today, to help one of their comrades who’s battling cancer.

Firefighter Harrison Moseby discovered a few months ago he had a rare form of sarcoma in his shoulder.

TFD’s academy class 108 decided to mark the one-year anniversary of their graduation by doing a running fundraiser for Moseby.

Firefighter Burl Nicholson says the group’s distance put together will be 505 miles.

“That’s the distance from Tulsa to M.D. Anderson in Houston, and we’re going to have a crew there to meet them there today,” said Nicholson.

Nicholson alone is putting in an impressive 50 miles of the 505 mile total for the group.

If you’d like to donate you can find the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund here, and the GoFundMe page for Harrison Moseby here.

©2023 Cox Media Group