Tulsa firefighters run 505 miles to raise money for fellow firefighter

Tulsa firefighters running fundraiser Courtesy Fox23

By Steve Berg

Tulsa firefighters were lacing up the running shoes today, to help one of their comrades who’s battling cancer.

Firefighter Harrison Moseby discovered a few months ago he had a rare form of sarcoma in his shoulder.

TFD’s academy class 108 decided to mark the one-year anniversary of their graduation by doing a running fundraiser for Moseby.

Firefighter Burl Nicholson says the group’s distance put together will be 505 miles.

“That’s the distance from Tulsa to M.D. Anderson in Houston, and we’re going to have a crew there to meet them there today,” said Nicholson.

Nicholson alone is putting in an impressive 50 miles of the 505 mile total for the group.

If you’d like to donate you can find the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund here, and the GoFundMe page for Harrison Moseby here.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!