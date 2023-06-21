Tulsa firefighters say squatters may have been inside west Tulsa house before it went up in flames

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire in west Tulsa Wednesday morning.

TFD said they got the call just after 8am for a fire at a house near West 7th Street and 51st West Avenue.

Firefighters said the place was fully engulfed when they arrived and it took some seven fire units to get the blaze under control.

Neighbors told firefighters they believe multiple people had been squatting in the home before the fire.

Firefighters searched twice, but no one was found inside.