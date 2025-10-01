Tulsa has 2 of Oklahoma’s deadliest stretches of road, data shows

Traffic is down to one lane going west on I-44 near Peoria in Tulsa while emergency repairs are made by crews after the bridge started crumbling on Oct 11., 2021.

Tulsa is home to two of the deadliest stretches of road in Oklahoma, according to data analyzed by Oklahoma Injury Law Firm .

Their analysis showed I-244 and I-44 accounted for two of the most deadly road segments in Oklahoma.

Specifically, the segment of I-244 between the Broken Arrow Expressway and Garnett. The study found 19 fatal crashes and 22 deaths on that stretch of road from 2019 to 2023.

On I-44, the data pointed to the stretch from East 41st Street South and West 71st Street South. They found 15 fatal crashes over five years in that area.

The law firm said the deadliest stretch of road in the state is a 10-mile section of I-40 in Oklahoma City, running from South Council Road to North Martin Luther King Avenue.